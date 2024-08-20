Aveng has outlined plans to split its business segments into two distinct and independent entities, McConnell Dowell and Aveng, which it says will make it easier for the companies to access suitable funding to meet their unique investment needs. Business Day TV speaks to CEO Scott Cummins for more detail.
WATCH: Aveng splits to boost growth
Business Day TV speaks Aveng CEO Scott Cummins about the strategy
