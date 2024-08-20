Aveng splits in two to boost growth

Engineering-led contractor Aveng has announced plans to pursue the establishment of two separate and independent entities — McConnell Dowell and Aveng Limited — to make it easier for the companies to autonomously access suitable funding pools to meet their unique investment needs.
The move comes after a thorough evaluation of its corporate strategy and result in its newly established McConnell Dowell business subsequently exploring a potential listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the JSE.
In contrast, the Moolmans mining business, which will be held inside Aveng Limited, will explore alternative ownership options and potentially introduce broad-based BEE capital.
“The review has concluded that Aveng’s two operating businesses — McConnell Dowell and Moolmans — have distinctly different business characteristics and value propositions and as a result should pursue independent and separate operating and growth strategies,” Aveng said in its annual results statement. “This will assist each business to independently access appropriate pools of capital to better support their investment requirements.”
Aveng has appointed advisers, including Macquarie Capital, to assist with the implementation process.
The board, headed by Philip Hourquebie, said that allowing the two entities to access the most desirable capital to pursue their distinct strategies would support and improve the prospects of both entities for the benefit of all stakeholders, including clients, suppliers and employees.
Aveng has undergone other changes recently. It disposed of its remaining noncore businesses and a management shake-up resulted in Sean Flanagan stepping down with effect from March 1 to be replaced by Scott Cummins, the former CEO of McConnell Dowell. Flanagan has remained on the board as a non-executive director.
The group has also shifted its management epicentre to Australia but has maintained that governance and control remain in SA.
Part of its refresh resulted in Aveng segmenting its existing businesses under three operating brands — McConnell Dowell, Built Environs and Moolmans — with 93% of its revenue sourced from outside SA.
The infrastructure segment, which comprises McConnell Dowell, operates in three geographical regions — Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, and Southeast Asia. The building segment, which comprises Built Environs, operates in Australia and New Zealand; and the mining segment, which comprises Moolmans — a tier 1 contract mining business operating in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Under the newly proposed structure, McConnell Dowell will include Built Environs to be a leading engineering-led construction and building contractor delivering infrastructure across a diverse range of end markets.
Aveng Limited will house Moolmans.
Aveng reported a return to profitability and positive cash flow creation in the year to end-June.
It swung back into profitability as operating earnings rose to A$34.5m (R424m) from a A$86.8m loss (R1.1bn). Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at A$29.6c from the prior year’s headline loss per share of A$61.6c, the group said.
The increase in operating earnings was driven by the infrastructure and building segments, with operating earnings of A$57.4m from a A$49m loss.
It said that work in hand of A$3.1bn (R37.2bn) was down from the record high of A$4.2bn (R52.2bn) in June 2023, though it had come with higher embedded margins.
The reduced work in hand in the infrastructure segment reflected the timing of larger infrastructure project awards, particularly for government-funded projects.
Nonetheless, Aveng said the infrastructure segment was operating at 96% and the building segment with 100% of projects profitable.
“This illustrates strong operational performance across these portfolios,” it said.
The group said a solid position in secured revenue, a commitment to risk management, disciplined tendering, dependable project execution, and profit generation allowed McConnell Dowell to maintain its growth trajectory.
McConnell Dowell experienced setbacks that led to significant losses on the Batangas LNG terminal project (BLNG project) in the Philippines, which resulted in the company recording a loss in 2023.
This week it said the Southeast Asia business had narrowed its losses in the year to end-June from a A$129m loss to an operating loss of A$6.3m.
“The BLNG project contract is now practically complete, with no further losses anticipated,” Aveng said.
With more than 80% of projected income for 2025 secured, the current workload is divided between the public and private sectors at 77% and 23%, respectively.
Aveng said McConnell Dowell’s presence in multiple markets offered a visible pipeline of A$16.3bn, making it easier to choose tender possibilities strategically and enable profitable growth.
The group, with a market cap of R1.2bn on the JSE, was upbeat about possibly being awarded tenders of A$1.9bn where it has preferred bidder status, with a further A$3.4bn in deals pending a decision.
Aveng splits in two to boost growth
Engineering-led contractor’s plans will make it easier for the companies to access suitable funding to meet their unique investment needs
