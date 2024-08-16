Master Drilling’s first-half operations hit by non-cash adjustments
HEPS are expected to be as much as 18.1% higher
16 August 2024 - 09:28
Master Drilling’s earnings for the half year have been hit by non-cash adjustments mainly in its North and Central American operations.
The Gauteng-based group, which provides innovative drilling technologies and mining solutions and services, said on Friday it expected to report earnings per share that were as much as 96.5% lower than the previous comparative period...
