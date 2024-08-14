Sanlam edges closer to sealing Assupol acquisition
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the R6.5bn deal
14 August 2024 - 15:26
The Competition Commission has approved Sanlam’s R6.5bn bid to acquire smaller rival Assupol, but stipulated a moratorium on retrenchments for three years as a condition.
First announced in February, the deal will see SA’s largest nonbanking financial services group acquire Assupol through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanlam Life Insurance...
