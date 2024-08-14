Aveng shares rocket after profit forecast
The construction and engineering firm expects to swing into positive headline earnings per share from losses previously
14 August 2024 - 20:24
Aveng shares had their best day since November 2021 on Wednesday after it said it expected its recovery to be better than it had previously estimated if the consequences of one-time writedowns are taken out of the equation.
The company expects to have swung into headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 29-30.8 Australian cent in the year to end-June from the prior year’s 61.6c headline loss per share, the group said in a trading update, just two days after forecasting a softer recovery (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2024-08-12-aveng-expects-to-return-to-profit/)...
