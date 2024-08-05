Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks strategy after weak first half

Business Day TV speaks to Strong after weak demand and lower sales knocked Mpact’s earnings

05 August 2024 - 20:28
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mpact has recorded a plunge in first-half profits, with headline earnings per share falling 31% to just over 144c. This was largely due to subdued demand and lower selling prices. Business Day TV unpacked the group’s half-year performance with CEO, Bruce Strong.

