Lower selling prices upset Mpact’s interim earnings

Packaging manufacturer Mpact has reported lower profits at the halfway stage, reflecting subdued demand and lower selling prices.
Profit for the six months to end-June declined to R235.6m from R331.4m, while revenue from continuing operations decreased by 1.1% to R6.17bn, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Underlying operating profit decreased to R423m from R531m as a result of lower selling prices in the paper business, the under-recovery of fixed costs and higher depreciation from major projects capitalised towards the end of 2023.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for continuing operations declined to 122.2c from 188.2c a year ago. HEPS from total operations fell to 144.6c from 211.6c. An interim dividend of 30c per share was declared.
The group said the period was characterised by challenging economic and trading environment, the uncertain sociopolitical environment leading up to the national elections, high levels of load-shedding until the end of March, and high inflation and interest rates, which all contributed to weak consumer and business sentiment.
“Against this backdrop, we are pleased to report a 9% increase in our net asset value per share over the past year to R34.11. For the first six months, the group generated ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] of R763m and cash from operations of R516m. Though lower than last year, this demonstrates our resilience through the cycle,” said CEO Bruce Strong.
“The Mkhondo mill upgrade project of R1.3bn is progressing well, with construction under way and most of the critical equipment ordered. The project is expected to be completed as planned during the first half of next year,” he said.
Revenue in the paper business was 3.3% lower due to lower sales volumes, as well as lower containerboard and cartonboard selling prices. However, revenue in the plastics business was up 10.6% and sales volumes increased by 2.7%.
The group reported last week it would sell its plastic trays and films business, Versapak, as a going concern to Greenpath Recycling for R268m. Mpact expects the effective date of the disposal to be in the second half of 2024.
The group said business and consumer sentiment had started to improve due to the positive outcome of the national elections, lower inflation, no load-shedding since April and a possible interest rate cut later in the year.
The recent changes and improvements at Transnet and Eskom, together with their commitment to proactively respond to challenges, should further support growth in SA.
However, the group still expected its full-year earnings to be under pressure compared with last year.
“Should demand pick up notably, the second half of this financial year could be better than the corresponding period of last year. However, this may not be enough to fully offset the first half decline in earnings,” it said.
“We are expecting an increase in containerboard and cartonboard sales volumes, however, lower average selling prices may partially reduce the benefits of the positive operating leverage for the group.”
Lower selling prices upset Mpact’s interim earnings
CEO Bruce Strong says the Mkhondo mill upgrade project is progressing well, with construction under way and most critical equipment ordered
