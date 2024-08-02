Sars to net R4.5bn from tax dispute with SAB
The tax agency initially demanded R17.7bn from the brewer
02 August 2024 - 10:38
The fiscus is set to net R4.5bn from AB InBev’s SA subsidiary, SA Breweries (SAB), after the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the brewer settled their tax dispute.
The fight centred on the 2017 transaction that saw AB InBev sell its stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), following its purchase of rival brewer SABMiller...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.