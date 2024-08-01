Companies / Industrials

WATCH: SA factory activity picks up

01 August 2024 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
Subscribe now
Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town. File picture: SUPPLIED.
Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town. File picture: SUPPLIED.

Absa’s PMI shot up from 45.7 index points in June to 52.4 index points in July thanks to a pickup in local and global demand. To find out if this momentum can be sustained, Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.

Minister of trade, industry, and competition Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town.
DRESSED TO INVEST Minister of trade, industry, and competition Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied
