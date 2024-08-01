Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town. File picture: SUPPLIED.
Absa’s PMI shot up from 45.7 index points in June to 52.4 index points in July thanks to a pickup in local and global demand. To find out if this momentum can be sustained, Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.
DRESSED TO INVEST Minister of trade, industry, and competition Ebrahim Patel at the TFG factory in Cape Town. Image: Supplied
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA factory activity picks up
Absa’s PMI shot up from 45.7 index points in June to 52.4 index points in July thanks to a pickup in local and global demand. To find out if this momentum can be sustained, Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.