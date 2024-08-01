Companies / Industrials

WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster sees return to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Amsa boss Kobus Verster about its first-half headline loss and why he's optimistic about the business

01 August 2024 - 19:27
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

ArcelorMittal SA has opened its books. The steel producer has posted a first-half headline loss of R1.1bn. This is wider than what was reported in the previous comparable period but when compared to the second half of last year, the loss has narrowed. ArcelorMittal SA is hopeful that there is a gradual recovery under way and this will help it return to profit. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Kobus Verster to discuss this in detail.

