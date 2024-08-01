Lower selling prices and higher operating costs hit Mondi’s earnings
In February, Mondi returned the net proceeds from the sale of its Russian assets to shareholders via a special dividend
01 August 2024 - 11:00
Mondi has reported lower earnings for the first half of the year due to lower selling prices and higher operating costs.
The UK- and JSE-listed paper group, a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, reported that underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the six months ended June of €565m, was in line with expectations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.