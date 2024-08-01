Amsa’s first-half loss widens after Vanderbijlpark furnace interruptions

SA’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) loss widened at the halfway stage amid difficult local and regional trading conditions, and the effect of interruptions at two blast furnaces at Vanderbijlpark.
The group reported a headline loss for the six months to end-June of R1.11bn, after a loss of R448m a year ago. This translated to a headline loss per share of 100c compared with a loss of 40c a year ago.
Revenue was down 2.6% to R20.5bn due to a 2% decrease in total steel sales volumes and a 3% fall in net realised steel sales prices, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales volumes decreased by 2% to 1.2-million tonnes, with crude steel production 10% lower at 1.2-million tonnes. Realised rand steel prices were down 3% and 6% lower in dollar terms.
Flats steel product operations in Vanderbijlpark experienced notable levels of instability at their blast furnaces in April and May due to chilled hearth conditions. This resulted in a R716m negative volume and cost impact to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda).
Blast Furnace C returned to operation on May 1 after a three-week outage, and Blast Furnace D returned on May 29 after a five-week outage.
As the business was preparing for a shotcrete repair of Blast Furnace C in the second quarter of the year, steel inventory levels increased. This increase mitigated the effect and enabled the supply of inventory to customers to go largely uninterrupted, while surplus inventory destined for export jurisdictions was mainly rerouted to the domestic market.
Overall, about two weeks of sales volumes were lost, which, markets permitting, would be recovered in the second half of the year, Amsa said.
Procurement supply chains were sharply contracted, and short working hours were applied at those plants that were semi-idled, to manage fixed cost levels. Recovery actions for the second half were devised, including a “well-considered, responsible, and risk-aware rescheduling” of the Blast Furnace C shotcrete and hearth repair to later in the year to aid the normalisation of the supply chain.
Despite these major earnings challenges, the intense focus on cash management yielded notable benefits, enabling the company to maintain net borrowing levels within tolerable levels, it said. The company has a net borrowings position of R3.79bn compared with R2.99bn at June 2023.
With the longs business continuing to operate, management is committed to working closely with all customers, suppliers and stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of long steel products supply to the Southern African region.
Within the flats business, the focus will be on returning it to operational reliability while increasing its production and sales volumes for the benefit of the business’ customers.
The second-half performance is expected to be more reflective of the underlying business performance, as the company expects to return to profitability despite demand and price pressures. Exchange rates, rail services and electricity reliability would continue to have an impact, it said.
Amsa’s first-half loss widens after Vanderbijlpark furnace interruptions
The company expects to return to profitability in the second half despite demand and price pressures
