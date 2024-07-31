Companies / Industrials

Japan orders ‘drastic reforms’ after new Toyota certification violations

Transport ministry uncovers widespread, intentional misconduct and irregularities in seven additional models

31 July 2024 - 14:17
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen on a car at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico. File photo: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
A Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen on a car at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico. File photo: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Tokyo — The Japanese government ordered Toyota Motor on Wednesday to make “drastic reforms” after discovering new violations in the automaker’s vehicle certification procedures.

In a so-called corrective order, the transport ministry said on-site inspections had uncovered widespread, intentional misconduct and irregularities in seven additional models that had not been previously disclosed.

Toyota said the corrective order instructed it to “make drastic reforms to ensure appropriate certification operations”.

The automaker added it was in the process of confirming compliance with requirements for the models involved, and that customers did not need to stop using affected vehicles.

Earlier this month, Toyota said it had not found any new cases of wrongdoing in car model certification applications beyond the ones it had already reported in June.

Toyota and four other vehicle makers admitted in June they had submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for certification of vehicles.

Toyota’s wrongdoing involved three production models — the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross — and discontinued versions of four other models, including one sold under the luxury Lexus brand.

Toyota said it was planning to resume production for these models from the beginning of September after the transport ministry confirmed they met compliance requirements.

The Japanese automakers conducted the investigation after the transport ministry ordered industry-wide checks of certification practices following a safety test scandal at Toyota’s Daihatsu compact car unit.

The ministry said six of the seven additional Toyota models with irregularities were also certified in other countries, and it had alerted overseas authorities about the issues.

Four of the additional models — a minivan sold under the names of Noah and Voxy, and the RAV4, Harrier, and Lexus LM — are still in production by Toyota, while three are no longer manufactured.

Reuters

Tesla profit margins drop to worst in five years

The electric vehicle maker cut prices to revive demand while it increased spending on AI projects
Companies
1 week ago

Neuralink employees want to cash out as share value soars

Buyers on private exchanges pay a premium of between 84% and 137% in recent weeks
Companies
1 week ago

Robotaxi and AI in focus as Tesla margins expected to dip

The second-quarter figure is likely to have hit a more than five-year low
Companies
1 week ago

Apple lets rivals use tap-and-go payments as EU’s Vestager warns on tech charges

The company faces three investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Big Tech to ensure a level playing field for rivals and ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

China blames EU tariffs as EV export growth slides

Official at leading Chinese vehicle industry body reports China’s total car exports for June rose 28% year on year
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
eMedia to pursue legal action against DStv’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
PPC warns against use of subpar cement in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Sasol’s Secunda plant gets emissions reprieve
Companies / Energy
4.
Pet care the next battleground for Checkers and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Thebe takes control of Pride Milling
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Tesla profit margins drop to worst in five years

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Neuralink employees want to cash out as share value soars

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Robotaxi and AI in focus as Tesla margins expected to dip

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple lets rivals use tap-and-go payments as EU’s Vestager warns on tech charges

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China blames EU tariffs as EV export growth slides

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.