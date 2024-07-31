Higher tax rate hits AECI’s first-half earnings
Chemicals and mining explosives group says it has made progress in ‘investing in the capabilities required to execute on our strategy’
31 July 2024 - 08:42
Chemicals and mining explosives group AECI has reported softer earnings at the halfway stage due to lower profitability and an elevated effective tax rate.
Revenue for the six months to end-June was down 4% to R17.58bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 57% to 260c...
