Premier backs growth plans with financial muscle
Group CFO Fritz Grobbelaar says refurbishment of the Aeroton bakery will remain the primary focus for the year
30 July 2024 - 05:00
Food producer Premier Group has earmarked R1.4bn investment for the next two years to maintain efficiencies at its plants, which it said was integral to its strategy for driving growth and creating expansion opportunities.
Premier has a market capitalisation of R9.3bn after it went public on the JSE in March 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.