PPC warns against use of subpar cement in construction

PPC has warned about the dangers of using subpar cement in construction projects, saying the risk has increased amid the recent entry of many new competitors, especially in the blending space.
The caveat comes as the cement manufacturer shifts its focus to its core SA and Botswana markets — having exited Rwanda in June — making a concerted effort to turn around its main business, which has experienced constant declines in core earnings and margins over the past five years.
PPC, in its latest annual report published on Friday, said that the rise in substandard-quality cement in the SA market was a glaring safety and sustainability risk and called for the state to protect the local cement industry.
“Substandard products erode public confidence in cement products and negatively impact the established environment in SA,” PPC said. “To remain sustainable, the local cement industry must be protected from the unfair competition to which it is exposed, whether blended locally or imported.”
The construction and materials group, which has a R5.9bn market capitalisation on the JSE, has battled underperformance and decreasing profitability over several years, grappling with subdued demand amid stale construction activity, dumped cement imports and locally produced blended variants.
The latest Cement Import Monitor research, released in March, raised the alarm about the growth of cement imports despite port congestion, indicating that the problem of cheap imports extends beyond PPC.
The SA cement industry has repeatedly asked for generalised tariff protection on imported cement, arguing that anti-dumping duties against exporters from specific countries are taking too long to secure and are failing to safeguard the industry from what it regards as unfair competition. However, the challenges remain unsolved.
The study by Chronux Research cautioned that local cement producers might be forced to mothball plants, putting thousands of jobs on the line as the industry struggled to compete against an influx of cheap cement imports.
Another report, by the Centre for African Management and Markets at the Gordon Institute of Business Science that was published in September, warned that if the influx of cheap imported cement continued to stifle domestic production, the contributions that local cement companies make to the economy would be adversely affected.
This would put further pressure on the SA Revenue Service, which has reported it is battling with corporate tax revenue collections.
Vietnam continued to be the primary source of imported cement and smaller amounts were being imported from Mozambique and Namibia.
PPC said maintaining a high-quality premium brand with superior standards and reliability was crucial to help it capture market share from substandard competitors, while it would also engage the SA Bureau of Standards to encourage increased vigilance and action in testing compliance.
Overcapacity in the local cement market, low demand, climate change and unreliable power and rail services provided by Transnet Freight Rail were also listed as risks to the sustainable longevity of PPC.
However, group chair Jabu Moleketi noted the recent halt of load-shedding, saying this provided a stable operating environment for PPC and supported its sustainability efforts by enabling consistent operations and reducing reliance on carbon-intensive backup generators.
CEO Matias Cardarelli, who was appointed to lead for the next four years with effect from the last quarter of 2023, said management was confident it could position PPC for sustained success and growth by focusing on strategic priorities and streamlining governance and structure. This included capitalising on the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.
“By forming a new executive committee and flattening the layers of management we have improved communication, oversight and accountability within the organisation,” said Cardarelli.
PPC warns against use of subpar cement in construction
Industry has repeatedly asked for generalised tariff protection on imported cement
PPC has warned about the dangers of using subpar cement in construction projects, saying the risk has increased amid the recent entry of many new competitors, especially in the blending space.
The caveat comes as the cement manufacturer shifts its focus to its core SA and Botswana markets — having exited Rwanda in June — making a concerted effort to turn around its main business, which has experienced constant declines in core earnings and margins over the past five years.
PPC, in its latest annual report published on Friday, said that the rise in substandard-quality cement in the SA market was a glaring safety and sustainability risk and called for the state to protect the local cement industry.
“Substandard products erode public confidence in cement products and negatively impact the established environment in SA,” PPC said. “To remain sustainable, the local cement industry must be protected from the unfair competition to which it is exposed, whether blended locally or imported.”
The construction and materials group, which has a R5.9bn market capitalisation on the JSE, has battled underperformance and decreasing profitability over several years, grappling with subdued demand amid stale construction activity, dumped cement imports and locally produced blended variants.
The latest Cement Import Monitor research, released in March, raised the alarm about the growth of cement imports despite port congestion, indicating that the problem of cheap imports extends beyond PPC.
The SA cement industry has repeatedly asked for generalised tariff protection on imported cement, arguing that anti-dumping duties against exporters from specific countries are taking too long to secure and are failing to safeguard the industry from what it regards as unfair competition. However, the challenges remain unsolved.
The study by Chronux Research cautioned that local cement producers might be forced to mothball plants, putting thousands of jobs on the line as the industry struggled to compete against an influx of cheap cement imports.
Another report, by the Centre for African Management and Markets at the Gordon Institute of Business Science that was published in September, warned that if the influx of cheap imported cement continued to stifle domestic production, the contributions that local cement companies make to the economy would be adversely affected.
This would put further pressure on the SA Revenue Service, which has reported it is battling with corporate tax revenue collections.
Vietnam continued to be the primary source of imported cement and smaller amounts were being imported from Mozambique and Namibia.
PPC said maintaining a high-quality premium brand with superior standards and reliability was crucial to help it capture market share from substandard competitors, while it would also engage the SA Bureau of Standards to encourage increased vigilance and action in testing compliance.
Overcapacity in the local cement market, low demand, climate change and unreliable power and rail services provided by Transnet Freight Rail were also listed as risks to the sustainable longevity of PPC.
However, group chair Jabu Moleketi noted the recent halt of load-shedding, saying this provided a stable operating environment for PPC and supported its sustainability efforts by enabling consistent operations and reducing reliance on carbon-intensive backup generators.
CEO Matias Cardarelli, who was appointed to lead for the next four years with effect from the last quarter of 2023, said management was confident it could position PPC for sustained success and growth by focusing on strategic priorities and streamlining governance and structure. This included capitalising on the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.
“By forming a new executive committee and flattening the layers of management we have improved communication, oversight and accountability within the organisation,” said Cardarelli.
PPC’s bold plan for recovery, which includes exiting noncore businesses, and management and structural shake-ups, focuses on both fixing and rebuilding while pursuing quick wins. It is expected to take about two years to bear fruit, but the company has warned the process is likely to lead to job losses.
PPC shares closed 1.31% higher at R3.88 on Monday, having slipped 4% since the start of the year.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
PPC surges as it finalises Rwanda exit
Cement companies are slowly rebuilding
Companies in trouble: opportunities or danger?
PPC warns of job losses as it ramps up recovery plan
PPC to report higher full-year earnings as Zimbabwe operation shines
PPC eyes decarbonisation opportunities as SA sales slump
Cheap cement imports put local industry at risk, report warns
Matias Cardarelli named new CEO of PPC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.