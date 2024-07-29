AECI names Stuart Miller vice-president of mining
Miller has been a vice-president at mining and infrastructure solutions group Orica Asia since October 2020
29 July 2024 - 15:02
AECI, which recently embarked on an 18-month restructuring, has appointed mining veteran Stuart Miller as vice-president of its mining business, effective September 16.
Miller, a vice-president at mining and infrastructure solutions group Orica Asia since October 2020, is a seasoned mining services executive with more than 25 years of experience in the mining sector, the explosives and chemicals group said in a statement on Monday. Miller has worked in more than 20 countries across the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. ..
