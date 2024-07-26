Mpact avoids price-fixing fine after coming clean
26 July 2024 - 05:00
Packaging and recycling group Mpact has escaped punishment for engaging in price-fixing activities after co-operating with the Competition Commission in its probe into anticompetitive practices in the industry.
The competition watchdog on Wednesday said its investigation into anticompetitive behaviour by Mpact and New Era found that the companies colluded in fixing prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.