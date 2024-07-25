PPC surges as it finalises Rwanda exit
25 July 2024 - 19:24
The shares of cement manufacturer PPC surged to their highest level in three weeks after it said it had received final approval to dispose of its 51% stake in Rwandan-integrated cement manufacturer Cimerwa for $42.5m (about R780m).
PPC’s share price rose the most in five weeks after the news on Thursday, up 5.72% to R3.88, giving it a market capitalisation of R6bn. The shares have climbed more than 54% over the past year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.