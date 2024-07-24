Tesla slides after dismal profit margin shows it needs cheaper models

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked on a local Tesla dealer in Paramus, New Jersey, the US.. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Bengaluru/London — Tesla shares slid 8% in US pre-market trades on Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profit margin fell to a five-year low, raising the urgency of making lower-priced vehicles to power sales rather than relying on price cuts.
Tesla’s price cuts and incentives to drum up sales in a toughly contested market led to automotive gross margins, excluding regulatory credits, of 14.6% for the second quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of 16.29%, according to Visible Alpha.
“Until Tesla is able to begin production of new lower-cost models, which the company expects in [the first half of] 2025, we believe pricing/incentives could remain a key demand lever and weigh on margins,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.
The company’s stock price tumbled 7.9% to $226.40 in early US pre-market trading, setting Tesla on track to lose about $63.7bn in market value. Tesla’s EV deliveries have fallen for two consecutive quarters as the lack of affordable new models turns buyers to rival EV makers.
These rivals, CEO Elon Musk said on a post-earnings call, “have discounted their EVs very substantially, which has made it a bit more difficult for Tesla”.
However, these “sequential fluctuations in automotive gross margin hardly warrant mention” given Tesla’s wider ambition of commercialising self-driving software and other AI-enabled products, said Alexander Potter, a senior research analyst at Piper Sandler.
Over the years, Musk has promoted Tesla as a technology company, with self-driving technology as the key. He said on Tuesday that he would be shocked if there were no self-driving Tesla vehicles, without human supervision, in 2025.
If not the technology, some analysts were sceptical about the timeline.
“We do worry about the company’s ability to secure regulatory approvals and don’t see a 2025 timeline as realistic for a service offering,” RBC’s Tom Narayan said.
Still, despite the disappointing quarterly results, only one of the 50 analysts covering the stock cut their rating, while there were three price target increases and two decreases, according to LSEG data.
The net result is that analysts, on average, still rate the stock a “hold” though their median price target of $212.50 indicates they expect the price to fall 13% over the next few months, the data shows.
The stock had slipped 0.85% this year until Tuesday’s close, compared to a 16% rise in the S&P 500 index.
Reuters
