Mpact flags earnings drop on subdued paper demand
Plastics business increased revenue across all three divisions, manufacturer says ahead of interim results
22 July 2024 - 18:21
Packaging manufacturer Mpact expects earnings will fall by a third when it reports interim results in August, as its paper business grappled with subdued demand and lower selling prices.
However, the JSE-listed group was upbeat that its plastics business had increased revenue across all three divisions, primarily driven by higher sales volumes in the bins and crates and fast-moving consumer goods businesses...
