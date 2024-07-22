Aveng banks on internationalisation and diversification strategy
Paying down debt and improving margins remain a constant goal for the company
22 July 2024 - 05:00
Aveng is confident that by reorganising its operational divisions and relocating its updated executive leadership team to Australia, it has put itself in a strong position to continue its steady, profitable expansion.
The JSE-listed engineering-led contractor is banking on sustained growth momentum Down Under to help it claw back the more than 50% loss in its share price over the past two years. It has, however, risen 13% so far in July and closed 5.35% higher at R7.88 on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of R1bn...
