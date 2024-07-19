Africa boasts a population of 1.3-billion people but the continent has an annual new-vehicle market of barely 1-million. The plan, driven by SA, is to grow this to between 3-million and 5-million by 2035 and support a pan-African motor industry.
For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.
NEWSROOM
WATCH: Is it possible to develop a pan-African motor industry?
Business Day TV spoke to editor-at-large for Financial Mail, David Furlonger
Africa boasts a population of 1.3-billion people but the continent has an annual new-vehicle market of barely 1-million. The plan, driven by SA, is to grow this to between 3-million and 5-million by 2035 and support a pan-African motor industry.
For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.