Stockholm — Swedish truck maker AB Volvo posted a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, but said demand was easing from last year’s high levels.
Volvo said profit margins were squeezed by lower sales volumes and increased investment in research & development, but that was countered by price increases implemented last year.
“The Volvo Group delivered good profitability as demand in many markets continued to normalise compared with the high levels of 2023,” said CEO Martin Lundstedt.
Operating profit was 20.3-billion Swedish crowns ($1.92bn) against 14.6-billion crowns a year earlier and a mean forecast of 18-billion crowns in an LSEG poll of analysts.
The second-quarter operating margin was 14.5%, up from 10.3% a year earlier.
Shares in the truck maker were up 5.4% on Thursday, outperforming a 2.2% rise in Sweden’s blue-chip index.
JPMorgan said the result was better than expected, with good cost discipline and strong price realisation.
Volvo, which makes vehicles under brands such as Mack Trucks and Renault as well as its own name, said net truck order intake was flat at 47,760 vehicles while deliveries were down 8% year on year at 58,935 vehicles.
Large fleets continued to replace vehicles to meet freight capacity needs, but smaller customers were more hesitant in placing orders, it said.
The Gothenburg-based group, which also makes construction equipment and engines, raised its forecast for the total European heavy truck market this year to 290,000 new vehicles, up from the 280,000 forecast in April.
The projection for the total North American heavy truck market was unchanged at 290,000 vehicles. Its outlook for the Chinese medium and heavy duty market, however, was lowered to 750,000 vehicles from 800,000.
Volvo beats profit expectations
Reuters
