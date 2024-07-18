Companies / Industrials

Volvo beats profit expectations

18 July 2024 - 14:29
by Johan Ahlander
Picture: REUTERS/BOB STRONG/FILE PHOTO
Stockholm — Swedish truck maker AB Volvo posted a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, but said demand was easing from last year’s high levels.

Volvo said profit margins were squeezed by lower sales volumes and increased investment in research & development, but that was countered by price increases implemented last year.

“The Volvo Group delivered good profitability as demand in many markets continued to normalise compared with the high levels of 2023,” said CEO Martin Lundstedt.

Operating profit was 20.3-billion Swedish crowns ($1.92bn) against 14.6-billion crowns a year earlier and a mean forecast of 18-billion crowns in an LSEG poll of analysts.

The second-quarter operating margin was 14.5%, up from 10.3% a year earlier.

Shares in the truck maker were up 5.4% on Thursday, outperforming a 2.2% rise in Sweden’s blue-chip index.

JPMorgan said the result was better than expected, with good cost discipline and strong price realisation.

Volvo, which makes vehicles under brands such as Mack Trucks and Renault as well as its own name, said net truck order intake was flat at 47,760 vehicles while deliveries were down 8% year on year at 58,935 vehicles.

Large fleets continued to replace vehicles to meet freight capacity needs, but smaller customers were more hesitant in placing orders, it said.

The Gothenburg-based group, which also makes construction equipment and engines, raised its forecast for the total European heavy truck market this year to 290,000 new vehicles, up from the 280,000 forecast in April.

The projection for the total North American heavy truck market was unchanged at 290,000 vehicles. Its outlook for the Chinese medium and heavy duty market, however, was lowered to 750,000 vehicles from 800,000.

Low demand for e-Audi could force VW to shut Brussels factory

Demand for Audi’s Q8 e-tron has dropped sharply and the carmaker is considering ending its production altogether
Companies
1 week ago

How manufacturers responded to tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Provisional tariffs on Chinese-made EVs are set to become definite in November
Companies
1 week ago

Chinese EV makers brace for billions in new costs

With EU poised to confirm extra tariffs, carmakers expect to continue making inroads but at a slower pace
Companies
2 weeks ago

Tesla deliveries set to fall for second straight quarter

Top electric vehicle maker dealing with stiff competition in China and slow demand
Companies
2 weeks ago

Numsa slams Mercedes plan to axe more than 700 jobs

German company seeks to cut production due to declining global demand for its C-Class sedan
National
4 weeks ago

Registration of ‘Full Self-Driving’ Tesla software in China on the cards before rollout

The US electric vehicle maker is considering selling the software as a monthly subscription, sources say
Companies
1 month ago
