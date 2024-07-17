AECI shake-up underwhelms the markets
17 July 2024 - 05:00
The restructuring of explosives and chemicals group AECI has yet to resonate with the markets, with the company’s share price down 2% since the beginning of the year.
The lull on the bourse comes as AECI has embarked on a restructuring and simultaneous divestiture from seven acquired businesses. This is as it works towards achieving its strategic ambition to double the profitability of its core business by 2026...
