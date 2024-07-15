Sappi sells Lanaken Mill land and assets for €50m
The transaction is unconditional and expected to close in October
15 July 2024 - 10:44
Pulp and paper producer Sappi has sold Lanaken Mill’s land and assets to a Dutch company specialising in industrial property conversions for €50m.
In November, Sappi announced it would reduce production capacity for graphic paper in Europe and initiated a consultation process to close the Sappi Lanaken mill in Belgium. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.