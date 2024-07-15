Retail print advertising still king, Novus says
Print offering is being diversified to better leverage infrastructure, operational capabilities and sales network, says CEO
15 July 2024 - 05:00
Printing and manufacturing group Novus says print advertising still serves the SA retail sector best and is the most cost-effective way to reach consumers.
The share price is up 34% over the past three months and the company said in its annual report published on Friday that it continued to optimise and restructure the print business, where an ongoing decline in print volumes placed pressure on margins and the recovery of fixed costs...
