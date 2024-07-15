Market loves Bell Equipment’s founder’s new buyout offer and delisting plans
IAB says the heavy-equipment company needs to be restructured to make it more agile and flexible
15 July 2024 - 08:05
UPDATED 15 July 2024 - 12:26
Bell Equipment’s minority shareholders have received a fresh R5bn buyout bid by the Bell family through its ownership vehicle, IA Bell (IAB), along with plans to delist the firm from the JSE, which caused a 45% surge in share price.
The shares of Bell Equipment, a listed designer, manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial machinery, were on track for their best day on record, surging 46.88% to R49.70 by midday...
