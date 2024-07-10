Grindrod’s winning streak lands it Richards Bay deal
Group selected as preferred bidder to construct and manage container handling facility
Ports, terminals and cross-border logistics group Grindrod is preparing to continue its Mozambique winning streak at Richards Bay port, where it was selected as the preferred bidder for constructing and managing a new container handling facility.
Grindrod has been operating three terminals at the Maputo port, where it has been experiencing an uninterrupted sequence of wins, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2024-01-16-maputo-port-grows-into-regional-economic-driver/) aided by sluggish performance at SA ports that caused customers to bypass the Durban and Richards Bay ports. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-03-07-grindrod-lifts-dividend-84-as-maputo-outperforms-sa-ports/)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.