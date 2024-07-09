Nampak considers selling Zimbabwe and Angola assets
Dysfunctional currency markets in Angola, Nigeria and Zimbabwe have resulted in forex losses and currency devaluation
09 July 2024 - 05:00
With Nampak gaining momentum in its turnaround strategy, the packaging group says it will take no prisoners in unlocking shareholder value in its business, as it mulls over the disposal of its Angolan and Zimbabwean operations.
In May, Nampak announced its Nigerian exit after it signed a $68.5m (R1.25bn) deal to dispose of Bevcan Nigeria. Nampak also publicised plans to dispose of its SA liquid cartons business for R450m in March, making headway in its strategy to focus on the core metals business and settle its debt pile. ..
