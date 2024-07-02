Tesla deliveries fall for second consecutive quarter

A Tesla supercharger in Santa Clarita, California, the US, October 2 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
San Francisco — Tesla on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected 5% drop in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, as the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s price cuts and incentives helped stimulate demand.
Shares of the world’s most valuable vehicle maker rallied more than 10% on Tuesday, hitting the highest level in over five months.
The EV maker handed over 443,956 vehicles in the three months to June 30, 4.8% lower than a year earlier and up 14.8% from the preceding quarter.
Wall Street on average had expected Tesla to deliver 438,019 vehicles, according to 12 analysts polled by LSEG.
Tesla, which ignited an EV price war more than a year earlier, has also offered discounts and incentives such as low-interest loans and cheaper leasing plans in the US, China and Europe, which have weighed on its margins.
Tesla has been slow to refresh its car line-up at a time when rivals, especially in China, have come up with new affordable models, and as high interest rates dampen demand.
The higher than expected deliveries “greatly assuages concerns regarding softening EV demand”, said Garrett Nelson, vice-president and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.
“The stock continues to ride a wave of positive momentum after its annual meeting in mid-June in which shareholders reapproved Musk’s 2018 compensation plan,” he said.
Despite headwinds for its mainstay car business, investors overwhelmingly voted in favour of his record $56bn pay package at the meeting. Board chair Robyn Denholm said before the vote that reinstating the pay package was necessary for “retaining Elon’s attention and motivating him”.
China
Tesla does not provide regional breakdown of sales, but analysts said better-than-expected sales in China and the US helped Tesla deliver stronger-than-expected results.
“It is nice to see kind of a turnaround in US sales domestic sales, as well as China, compared to when they were struggling so much the first quarter of this year,” said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Tesla shareholder Mahoney Asset Management.
Chinese vehicle maker BYD said on Tuesday its sales grew by double percentage points during the period. BYD said its second-quarter sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped 21% to 426,039.
Tesla’s China sales, which include domestic sales and exports to Europe and other areas, fell 17% in the second quarter from a year earlier, data from China Passenger Car Association shows. Tesla did not provide a breakdown on its domestic sales in China.
Tesla sales have been especially weak in Europe, with sales down 36% in May alone, due to waning EV subsidies and poor demand from fleet operators, who accounted for nearly half its sales in the region last year.
Meanwhile, Rivian Automotive's vehicle deliveries rose about 9% from a year earlier in the second-quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ average estimates.
Headwinds
This marks the first time Tesla posted a year-on-year sales fall for a second consecutive quarter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he expects the company to increase its deliveries in 2024 from a year earlier. However, Wall Street largely expects a drop due to poor sentiment around electric vehicles and high interest rates.
Tesla said in January that it expected “notably lower” growth in deliveries this year and dropped its goal of delivering 20-million vehicles a year by 2030 in its latest annual impact report published in May, a drastic change in tone from its long-term annual growth target of 50%.
Tesla delivered 422,405 Model 3 and Model Y, and 21,551 units of other models, which include the Model S sedan, Cybertruck and Model X premium SUV. It produced 410,831 vehicles during the April-June period.
Musk has responded to the headwinds with rounds of aggressive cost-cutting, including mass layoffs, and a retreat from major strategic plans including those for a long-awaited affordable model that had been expected to cost $25,000 and take on Chinese rivals.
As investors' growth hopes wane, Musk has promised to focus Tesla instead on self-driving cars, including robotaxis which will be unveiled on Aug.8. But some investors and experts in autonomous driving technology remain sceptical that Tesla can perfect it any time soon, given the immense engineering and regulatory challenges.
Reuters
