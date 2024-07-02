ArcelorMittal SA’s share price falls as it says first-half loss to widen
Weak domestic demand and operational interruptions at its Vanderbijlpark blast furnaces weighed on first-half performance
02 July 2024 - 09:42
UPDATED 02 July 2024 - 10:51
Shares in ArcelorMittal SA fell sharply on Tuesday after it said it expected to report a widening in its headline loss per share for the six months ended June, reflecting weak domestic demand and operational interruptions at the two blast furnaces at Vanderbijlpark.
The steelmaker’s headline loss per share is expected to widen to between 96c and 104c from a loss of 40c a year ago, it said in a statement. ..
