Raubex upbeat about Western Australia growth and expansion
The group is selectively exploring expansion into new markets, particularly in Western Australia
01 July 2024 - 19:57
Buoyed by its strong order book, Raubex says it is on the prowl for strategic acquisitions to grow its footprint in the Western Australian market and in SA, but the infrastructure development and construction materials supply group cautioned that this would be at a measured pace.
Raubex operates across Southern Africa and Western Australia through its four divisions: materials handling and mining, construction materials, roads and earthworks, and infrastructure. Its total order book rose more than 27% to R25.5bn in the year to end-February...
