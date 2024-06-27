Power producer Mahube looks to SA’s neighbours for growth
Group says achieving BBBEE status is essential for its expansion in the domestic infrastructure space
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Energy-focused small cap Mahube Infrastructure, which has been riding the wave of renewable energy demand, says it is considering expanding its footprint outside SA.
The JSE-listed group’s failure to secure broad-based BEE (BBBEE) credentials had excluded it from several opportunities, it said in its latest integrated report. It plans to transform its status, which would be linked to key performance indicators for executives for the 2025 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.