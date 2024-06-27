Argent credits higher profit and dividend to going global
27 June 2024 - 19:49
Small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial has attributed an uptick in profitability and dividend declaration for the year to end-March to its geographic diversification.
Headline earnings per share grew 6.6% to 438.5c, the group reported on Thursday...
