Zimbabwean operation helps PPC return to profit
The group remains vulnerable to high input cost inflation, local logistics and power challenges
24 June 2024 - 12:42
A strong performance from its Zimbabwean operation helped cement manufacturer PPC return to profitability in the year to end-March.
Group revenue for the 12 months increased 20.6% to R10.06bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 19c after a loss of 20c a year ago. Profit after tax was R88m from a loss of R328m the previous year...
