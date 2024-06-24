Invicta’s full-year earnings remain flat
Revenue grew 7% year on year to R8.3bn
24 June 2024 - 09:49
Industrial holding and management company Invicta has reported flat earnings for the year ended March.
Revenue grew 7% year on year to R8.3bn and gross profit margin increased by 0.5% to 33%. ..
