Hyprop’s portfolios report improvement in operations
Hyprop has benefited from a good tenant mix and increased footfall across the SA and Eastern Europe portfolio
24 June 2024 - 10:56
Hyprop has reported its operational performance has improved steadily, with all portfolios showing improvements in key trading metrics.
In a preclose operational update for the five months ended May, the group said those improved trading metrics were due to the repositioning strategy in SA, good tenant mix and increased footfall across the SA and Eastern Europe portfolios, as well as improved asset management in the Sub-Saharan Africa portfolio...
