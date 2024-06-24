Christo Wiese’s Invicta falls back in love with SA
24 June 2024 - 09:49
UPDATED 24 June 2024 - 23:00
Invicta, Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, is considering investing in SA again after last month’s election that produced a hung parliament and caused the ANC to form a government of national unity (GNU).
This is as the group achieved its target of generating more than half of its earnings outside SA with it now eyeing growth opportunities in the US and the rest of Africa...
