Nampak back in the black
The company’s results will be published on June 28 after it delayed their release due to a cyber incident in March that affected its IT systems
20 June 2024 - 08:17
Packaging company Nampak expects to return to the black after its continuing operations showed improved performance and it made progress on asset disposals.
The company expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of between R47 and R55 for the six months to end-March from a loss of R11.03 a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.