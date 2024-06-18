Companies / Industrials

Sephaku earnings to rise on Métier’s strong performance

Deteriorating economic conditions and persistent challenges in the cement industry affected the company’s performance

18 June 2024 - 11:22
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/NORASIT KAEWSAI
Picture: 123RF/NORASIT KAEWSAI

Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings expects to report higher annual earnings thanks to a better performance from its mixed concrete and cement operations.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March were expected to increase to 24.5c-26c from 9.98c a year ago, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group’s 2024 financial year performance was better for both operations — Métier Mixed Concrete and Dangote Cement SA (Sephaku Cement) — with both demonstrating resilience and agility in maintaining market share and Métier delivering strong growth in revenue and profit, it said.

Deteriorating economic conditions and persistent challenges in the cement industry affected Sephaku Cement’s financial performance, but it still managed to return to levels achieved during the year before last.

The company expects to release its financial statements on June 27.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Sephaku reports lower interim profit as building projects slow down

The cement and ready mixed concrete producer hit out at the unrestricted import of cement from abroad
Companies
7 months ago

Sephaku more than doubles profit, but warns outlook is crumbling

The optimism experienced at the start of 2022 has faded a little and the industry now has to grapple with surging costs and rising interest rates
Companies
1 year ago

Sephaku cements a surprise

The hard lockdown forced the company to pursue a rights offer and renegotiate its debt. Investors have been richly rewarded
News & Fox
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Vodacom fires 631 workers over fraud
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub invests R114m of his ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
ANALYSIS: Understanding the new taxes on Shein ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sanlam to acquire 60% of MultiChoice’s insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ngoako Ramatlhodi appointed as Ayo chair
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.