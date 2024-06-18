Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings expects to report higher annual earnings thanks to a better performance from its mixed concrete and cement operations.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March were expected to increase to 24.5c-26c from 9.98c a year ago, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The group’s 2024 financial year performance was better for both operations — Métier Mixed Concrete and Dangote Cement SA (Sephaku Cement) — with both demonstrating resilience and agility in maintaining market share and Métier delivering strong growth in revenue and profit, it said.
Deteriorating economic conditions and persistent challenges in the cement industry affected Sephaku Cement’s financial performance, but it still managed to return to levels achieved during the year before last.
The company expects to release its financial statements on June 27.
Sephaku earnings to rise on Métier’s strong performance
Deteriorating economic conditions and persistent challenges in the cement industry affected the company’s performance
