Santova looks to leverage surging freight rates
Durban-based firm is scrambling to secure vessel space for clients amid a global rise in freight rates
18 June 2024 - 05:00
International supply chain solutions specialist Santova is scrambling to secure vessel space for clients amid a global rise in freight rates, which it is banking on to change its fortunes after its “four lost years”.
CEO Glen Gerber said the year ended February “was not plain sailing”, as abnormally low freight rates, which were “even lower than during the pandemic”, had negatively affected the JSE-listed group...
