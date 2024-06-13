enX shareholders get payout as Eqstra sale concludes
Investors bag a gross special distribution of R5 per share
13 June 2024 - 18:47
Diversified industrial group enX has advised shareholders that it has finally completed its divestment from Eqstra Investment and the R1.1bn sale of this fleet management business to Nedbank Group.
The conclusion of the sale rounds off an arduous six-year journey, as enX has been on a bid to exit the business since October 2018, with shareholders bagging a gross special distribution of R5 per share as a result...
