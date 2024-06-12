Motus’ full-year earnings to fall in difficult SA trading environment
The group expects to report headline earnings per share for the year of R13.30-R15.35, a decline of 25%-35%
12 June 2024 - 09:03
Automotive company Motus expects annual earnings to decline by as much as 35% as the economic environment in SA continued to weigh on its performance.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share for the year ending June 30 of R13.30-R15.35, a decline of 25%-35%, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.