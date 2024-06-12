Motus appoints Brenda Baijnath as CFO
Her permanent roles, which include one as executive director, are set to take effect from November 1
12 June 2024 - 09:03
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 20:12
Automotive group Motus Holdings has appointed Brenda Baijnath as group CFO designate from September 1. Her permanent roles as executive director and group CFO are set to take effect from November 1.
This comes just two months after Motus CEO Osman Arbee announced his retirement (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-04-17-motus-ceo-osman-arbee-to-retire/), with the board saying group CFO Ockert Janse van Rensburg would take over from November 1...
