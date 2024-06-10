Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Lower commodity prices weigh on Omnia

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy

10 June 2024 - 20:19
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy: Infrastructure is unavoidably the discussion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy: Infrastructure is unavoidably the discussion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Omnia has reported a 16% drop in annual revenue and a 6% decrease in headline earnings per share, as lower commodity prices affected its agriculture division. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

