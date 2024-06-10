Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy: Infrastructure is unavoidably the discussion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia has reported a 16% drop in annual revenue and a 6% decrease in headline earnings per share, as lower commodity prices affected its agriculture division. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
WATCH: Lower commodity prices weigh on Omnia
Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
