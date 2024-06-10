Omnia’s revenue falls as commodity prices decline
The board declared a final dividend of 375c per share and a special gross cash dividend of 325c per share
10 June 2024 - 09:24
Omnia has reported a 6% decline in headline earnings per share for the year ended March as a substantial decline in commodity prices affected its agriculture division.
The group’s revenue decreased 16% to R22.2bn while profit after tax increased marginally to R1.16bn from R1.15bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined to 699c from 742c before...
