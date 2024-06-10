Omnia says global diversification provides buffer to cyclical shocks
Board declares special dividend
10 June 2024 - 09:24
UPDATED 10 June 2024 - 20:09
With its global ventures gaining momentum, chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia says its strategy to invest in high-growth international markets is paying off.
On Monday, CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said there was room for more value unlock from its existing base but future growth would come from its core Southern African Development Community (Sadc) agriculture business and mining partnerships in Australia, Indonesia and Canada...
