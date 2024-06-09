Novus signals soaring full-year earnings
HEPS are set to improve at least 1,000% from last year’s loss, the print and packaging group says
09 June 2024 - 16:33
Shares in Novus shot up almost 4% on Friday as the print and packaging group signalled a huge improvement in earnings for the full year to March.
The group, valued at R1.84bn on the JSE, said headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strip out the effects of one-off financial movements, are set to improve at least 1,000% compared with the headline loss per share of 7.35c in the prior year...
