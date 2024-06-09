Mpact shareholders reject salary rise for executives
While nonbinding, votes on remuneration fell well short of the required 75% approval
09 June 2024 - 17:27
The board of JSE-listed Mpact has failed to persuade investors to back its remuneration policy with more than half of shareholders voting against the proposed salary increase for executives.
Two-fifths of the Johannesburg-based company’s investors also snubbed the nonexecutive director’s remuneration and its bid to renew its existing general authority to provide financial assistance to its subsidiaries...
